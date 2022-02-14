Michael Che DECLINES Kanye West's offer to not work with Pete Davidson in Saturday Night Live

Michael Che's loyalty cannot be purchased, at least not as readily as Kanye West believes. Saturday Night Live star replied to the rapper's invitation to not work with Pete Davidson.

Michael posted his multi-page response to Ye's offer on his Instagram, which was laced with jokes and insults at the "Gold Digger" rapper. The first page said, “Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends,” the first page read. For those unversed, in a now deleted post, West offered to double Che’s salary, writing, “I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.” However, Che went on to joke that tripling his salary would only be USD 90k a year, but added that he’d want “full medical, full dental, 4 weeks vacay, corner office” and a slew of other things. You can check out his full list below.

This comes as Ye's rivalry with Pete heats up. The rapper has stated his displeasure with Pete and Kim Kardashian's connection. In reality, he originally challenged the King of Staten Island actor by dissing him and threatening to beat him up in a song. Pete laughed it off at the time, and it seems that he is still unconcerned in extending the rivalry. The "Praise God" rapper also shared a text message between them in which Pete mentioned seeing his girlfriend and Kanye's children.

“I’d never get in the way of your children. That’s a promise,” Pete’s text to Ye read as per HollywoodLife. “How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends.” However, the rapper did not take the olive branch and responded, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” on his Insta post.

ALSO READ:Kanye West LEAKS private conversation with Pete Davidson; Drags Ariana Grande and Mac Miller in his feud