Michael D. Ratner is all set to be honored with the Story Teller of the Year from his close friend Demi Lovato. The seasoned filmmaker, producer, and content genius, who also serves as OBB Media's founder and CEO, has been selected by Project Healthy Minds to receive special recognition at the nonprofit's fundraising event, which is scheduled for October 10 at New York's Spring Studios.

Carson Daly to host the gala

The organization's World Mental Health Day Festival and World Mental Health Day fall on the same day. Lovato stated that she would be at the gala and that she would give Ratner the award on stage. The NBC celebrity Carson Daly is hosting the gala, which will also honor KPMG for its pioneering role in bolstering neighborhood initiatives aimed at tackling the mental health issue.

The two are also working together on Child Star, Demi Lovato's feature documentary debut that attempts to dissect the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight for Hulu.

Michael D. Ratner's work over the years

Ratner's credits include Justin Bieber: Seasons, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, and Kid Laroi's Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About a Kid Named Laroi, some of which de-stigmatize the mental health debate. His previous credits include Netflix's Historical Roasts, the Jingle Ball Special for ABC/Hulu, Justin Bieber: Our World, Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls, and the upcoming Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa for Netflix.

Project Healthy Minds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were guests of Project Healthy Minds last year, along with Daly, hip-hop artist Logic, surgeon general Vivek Murthy, U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Obama White House senior adviser David Axelrod, former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, Indianapolis Colts owner Kalen Irsay Jackson, and other notable figures.

