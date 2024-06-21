Michael Douglas, Helen Mirren, And More Stars Remember Donald Sutherland As He Passes Away At 88

Tributes poured in from across the world for MASH*, Klute, and The Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland, who died at age 88 on Thursday, June 20, in Miami after prolonged illness.

Throughout his six-decade-long acting career, Sutherland garnered over 200 films and TV credits and scored an honorary Oscar award. Following the news of the star’s demise, several celebrities and prominent figures flocked to the internet to pay their respect to the actor.

Joe Biden, Michael Douglas, Helen Mirren, and more pay tribute to Donald Sutherland

Joe Biden — President of the United States of America

President Joe Biden took to X to honor Sutherland and described him as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather, and one-of-a-kind actor who inspired and entertained the world for decades.”

Helen Mirren — Sutherland's The Leisure Seeker co-star

Mirren, in a statement, remembered Sutherland as one of the smartest actors she's ever worked with. “He had a wonderful enquiring brain and a great knowledge on a wide variety of subjects,” she said, adding, “He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity and with a seriousness about his profession as an actor.”

All of this, Mirren said, made Sutherland into the “legend of film” that he became. The actress, 78, said she’ll miss her colleague's and friend’s presence in this world.

Jane Fonda — Sutherland’s Klute co-star

Fonda, who starred opposite Sutherland’s titular character John Klute in Klute, called the departed star a “brilliant actor and a complex man” in her Instagram tribute, noting the two of them loved working together.

Edgar Wright — Filmmaker and Actor

2017’s Baby Driver director posted his tribute to Sutherland on X, praising his “funny, laconic, but also intense presence” in so many memorable movies. The acclaimed filmmaker noted that the actor starred in two of his “very favorite and most influential films — Don't Look Now and the 1978 Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” Edgar Wright concluded his tribute to Sutherland by asking people to list their favorite Donald Sutherland films. “So sorry to see you go Donald, but what a legacy you leave behind,” he added.

Ron Howard — Film Director

Howard wrote on X, “I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft. One of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time. Incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence.”

Rob Lowe — Actor

Lowe remembered Sutherland on X by urging people to watch the actor in Ordinary People. “It was my honor to work with him many years ago and I will never forget his charisma and ability,” he added.

Matt Reeves — The Batman director

Reeves called Sutherland “one of the all-time greats” in his tribute post on X.

Mark Cousins — Filmmaker

“Lucky to have known great movie actors. But #DonaldSutherland’s death hits hard. Intellectually brilliant, full of doubt about his own beauty, searching. He loved talking about books, sex, Fellini, Jane Fonda, politics. Dazzling,” Cousins wrote of Sutherland in simple words.

Rachel Zegler — Actress

The star of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes expressed sorrow over Donald's death by sharing a Variety post on her Instagram stories, accompanied by broken heart emojis.

Sutherland is survived by his wife, Francine Racette, 76, his five children, and five grandchildren.

