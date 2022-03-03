Michael Douglas to play Benjamin Franklin in upcoming limited series

Apple TV Plus announces exciting news! On Wednesday, the news broke about legendary actor Michael Douglas essaying the role of Benjamin Franklin who is known for his contributions to American independence and being a part of the Founding Fathers of the United States. The show will be a limited event series on the platform and will be directed by Emmy Award winner Tim Van Patten.

The series is set to be based on Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Stacy Schiff's A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America. Besides Patten, another Emmy winner Kirk Ellis will be penning the screenplay of the series and the two will also co-execute the production of the series alongside Richard Plepler, Tony Krantz, the lead actor Michael Douglas and original writer Stacy Schiff. The series will follow Franklin through his French adventures.

Interestingly, the series will capture the ultimate game plan of Franklin and how he convinced an absolute Monarchy like France at the age of 70 to insure America's democracy without any sort of diplomat training as he was but just a polymath. The story will dig deeper into Franklin's life's greatest mission that stretched through 8 long years where he overcame British spies, French informers, and hostile colleagues despite being at the forefront of the American revolution and becoming a central piece in the America of today.

Meanwhile, not much about the series has been unwrapped by the showrunners. The release date or the cast, close to everything is classified information for now besides that announcement that the Basic Instinct star Douglas will be playing the central character in the series.

ALSO READ Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones Anniversary: 6 PHOTOS of the duo that flaunt their EPIC love story