Michael Gambon passes away at 82; 6 things to know about Harry Potter star who played Professor Albus Dumbledore

Sir Michael Gambon, best known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies, has died at the age of 82. His family confirmed the news, stating that he died peacefully in the hospital.

A statement issued by his family said, "We are devastated to announce the death of Sir Michael Gambon. Michael, a beloved husband and father, died peacefully in the hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus by his side, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82 years old. We ask that you maintain our privacy during this difficult time, and we appreciate your expressions of support and love." Gambon passed away due to pneumonia as reported by the BBC.

He was most recognized for his performances as Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films. Over the course of his six-decade career, the Dublin-born actor worked in TV, film, theater, and radio. He has four Baftas to his name. Here are six things to know about the legendary actor.

6 things to know about Harry Potter star Michael Gambon:

Michael Gambon's early years

Michael Gambon was born in Cabra, Dublin, Ireland, on October 19, 1940. When Gambon was five years old, his father, Edward Gambon, an engineer, and mother, Mary (née Hoare), a seamstress, went to London.

Where did Michael Gambon get his education from?

He grew up in Mornington Crescent, North London; he was from an Irish immigrant community. He was raised as a devout Roman Catholic and served at the altar. In Somers Town, he attended St. Aloysius Boys School. He later went to St. Aloysius College in Highgate, London, and Crayford Secondary School in North End, Kent. He did, however, drop out of school at the age of 15.

Gambon then worked as an apprentice toolmaker for Vickers Armstrong before becoming an engineer. He studied classical acting at the 'Royal Academy of Dramatic Art,' graduating with a bachelor's degree in that subject while training as a toolmaker.

How Michael Gambon started his acting career

Gambon gained admission to Dublin's Gate Theater by drafting a letter and submitting a CV describing a fictitious theater career. In 1962, he made his stage debut in a tiny role in Gate Theater's Othello. Sir Laurence Oliver later recognized him and chose him for his new National Theater Company. He appeared in a variety of NT productions under directors such as John Dexter and William Gaskell. He then joined the Birmingham Repertory Company in 1967 and was given the opportunity to portray title roles in Shakespearean classics such as Othello, Macbeth, and Coriolanus.

Michael Gambon’s personal life

He preferred to keep out of the spotlight and did not speak much about his personal life because he was a very private person. In 1962, he married Anne Miller. Gambon had been in a relationship with Philippa Hart since 2002. Michael (born in May 2007) and William (born in June 2009) are their two boys.

Michael Gambon’s journey to success

He won numerous awards for King Lear and other plays, including Pinter's Old Times, Mountain Language, and Volpone. His portrayal in David Hare's Skylight received widespread acclaim in 1995. It premiered at the National Theater, then moved to the Wyndham's Theater, and finally played for four months on Broadway.

With Dennis Potter's 1986 miniseries The Singing Detective, he garnered fame and recognition. He played intriguing roles in various films, including the controversial picture The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover with Helen Mirren, Barry Levinson's Toys (1992), Kroly Makk's The Gambler (1997), Dancing at Lughnasa (1998), and Sleepy Hollow (1999), among others.

His most well-known role was that of Professor Albus Dumbledore, the Headmaster at Hogwarts, in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter franchise. Following the death of Richard Harris, who had initially played the character, Gambon took over in the third installment of the series, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. He played the role in six Harry Potter films.

Michael Gambon's achievements

He was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1990. In July 1998, he received the title of Knight Bachelor. He was then nominated for the Laurence Oliver Award thirteen times. Gambon had won the Laurence Oliver Award for Best Comedy Performance for his roles in the plays Man of the Moment (1990) and A Chorus of Disapproval (1986). For A View from the Bridge, he received the Laurence Oliver Award for Best Actor in 1988.

The actor had even received four BAFTA TV Awards for Best Actor for his roles in The Singing Detective (1987), Wives and Daughters (2000), Longitude (2001), and Perfect Stranger (2002). He was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award for Path of War (2002), and he received another Emmy Award nomination for Emma (2019). He received two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his roles in Gosford Park (2001) and The King's Speech (2011) as well.

