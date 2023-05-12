Michael J Fox confesses he 'drank to distraction' after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s’ disease

Michael J. Fox opened up about his darker past, which has not been good for the star. From being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease to being addicted to drinking, he has overcome many difficulties in the past, which he recently highlighted. Michael, who still exudes the same charisma that helped him become one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1980s, revealed in his recent fly-on-the-wall documentary the reason why he can't always have the same positive attitude that he had earlier.

Michael J. Fox explained in detail how his life took a turn:

The 61-year-old, whose book was titled Lucky Man, acknowledges when prodded, "I'm in pain, intense pain." Michael was just 29 years old when he was given the diagnosis of a chronic illness that is gradually robbing him of his capacity to regulate his body.

Fox walks with his feet often trailing behind him, despite having fractured his arm, elbow, hand, cheekbone, and shoulder. Michael is open to the possibility that he could have contributed to his own fate, while a majority of people would scream, "Why me?"

He revealed last week that he may have developed Parkinson's disease as a result of the "damage" he caused throughout the 1980s via drinking.

The painful path of Michael J. Fox

“There are a lot of ways I might have injured myself,” the celebrity remarked. He added, “I might have struck my head. I could have drank too much during a certain stage of growth.” In Still, he opens up about developing a drink dependency, which only became worse once he learned he had Parkinson's disease from physicians in 1991.

He can still picture his wife mocking him as he lay on the floor after a wild night out, requiring his minder to unlock the front door for him. "I drank to distract myself and escape my situation," he admits. Fox added, “I was a drunkard.”

What Michael J. Fox went through after being diagnosed with Parkinson

Michael had to hide his handshakes from his co-stars and the audience. But it turned out to be hard to act in front of live audiences when filming the popular US series Spin City.

Michael acknowledges that he "would spruce up the walls with fist-sized holes" in between takes. His physical condition was kept a secret from coworkers for seven years. Fox’s condition was finally made public in 1998, two years after Spin City had finished filming.

Work-wise, Michael has voiced Stuart Little in animated films since leaving the series in 2001 and has made appearances in the blockbuster sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm, the drama The Good Wife, and the TV comedy Boston Legal.

