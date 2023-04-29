Michael J. Fox on the challenges of living with Parkinson’s disease: I’m not going to lie it’s going to hurt

Hollywood star Michael J. Fox is one of the most adored actors in the industry for four decades, but now the actor is not keeping well after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In an upcoming interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the actor opens up about the challenges he is facing with the disease and shared his views on mortality. He also said that he may not have a much longer life to live.

Michael J. Fox talks about his battle with Parkinson’s disease

Talking about his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease, Fox was quoted saying, “[Parkinson's is] banging on the door. I’m not gonna lie. It’s gettin’ hard, it’s gettin’ harder. It’s gettin’ tougher. Every day it’s tougher. But, that’s the way it is. I mean, you know, who do I see about that? I had spinal surgery. I had a tumor on my spine. And it was benign, but it messed up my walking. And then, [I] started to break stuff. Broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand. [That’s] a big killer with Parkinson’s. It’s falling … and aspirating food and getting pneumonia. All these subtle ways that get ya … You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s. So I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it … I’m not gonna be 80. I’m not gonna be 80.”

When was Michael J. Fox diagnosed with the disease?

For the unversed, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 and even after that he continued to work on screen until 2020. Besides, he has likewise committed his chance to finding a remedy for the sickness through his establishment which he made in 2000, and has turned into the biggest non-profit funder of Parkinson's illness research in the world, raising more than $1 billion towards research projects, and further developed treatments for individuals with the condition.

