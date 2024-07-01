Michael J. Fox Praises Coldplay For 'Mind-Blowing' Glastonbury Performance; Deets

One of the most unforgettable things Michael J. Fox experienced was when he performed with Coldplay during the 2024 Glastonbury Festival. During their final performance, the actor and Parkinson’s activist played guitar for Fix You, a popular song by this band.

An unforgettable duet

This was affirmed on an Instagram post by Fox, which included his appreciation to the Coldplay team, Chris Martin (the lead singer), Will Champion (drummer), Johnny Buckland (lead guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist) and Phil Harvey (manager). His other pictures showed him alongside his teammates and a placard reading “optimism is a political act.”

In conclusion, Fox wrote, “There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay’s time!” He finished it off with another picture of a sign reading “Coldplay special guest” and a video of the band backstage in Cold Play.

Compliments from Chris Martin

In that moment performing Fix You, Chris Martin gave compliments to Michael J. Fox and said “The main reason we’re in a band is because of watching Back to the Future.”

It is common knowledge in the movie industry that Marty McFly, a character played by Fox- strummed away on guitar at a school dance sequence. He also added “Thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox.”

A show attended by many famous people

In 2016 at Metlife Stadium, New Jersey these two once again shared the stage while singing Chuck Berry’s classic rock song called Johnny B. Goode. While doing this number at Glastonbury festival, Martin sang ‘Go Johnny go go go’ several times within Fix You referencing the iconic song.

Advertisement

Being a star-studded event; Coldplay’s set had many celebrities in attendance. Dakota Johnson, Martin’s girlfriend, Tom Cruise, and Simon Pegg, Mission: Impossible star were among them. Gillian Anderson also attended.

Michael J. Fox’s performance with Coldplay was a standout at the Glastonbury Festival and it is no wonder how the actor and the band have managed to remain relevant all these years.

ALSO READ: Star Wars The Acolyte: Who Is The Sith Master? Series Finally REVEALS