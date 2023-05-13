Michael J Fox says wife Tracy Pollen 'dealt with a lot' during his Parkinson's battle; thanks her for support

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are still in love after nearly 35 years of marriage. The actor's latest Apple TV+ documentary opened up about the relationship and highlighted how supportive Tracy has been through his rigorous Parkinson's disease.

Michael was diagnosed with the condition three years into his marriage, in 1991. When he gave Tracy the news, he recalled her saying, "In sickness and in health." She has kept her promise for more than three decades.

Here is what Michael J. Fox said about his wife:

"Tracy's the smartest person I know," Michael said. "She's learned to deal with a lot of different situations." What a strain it must be to bear the load of something that isn't her burden. She tells me about it. She not only shares it with me, but she also takes on more than I do. She goes through everything I go through."

Tracy was shown escorting Michael to a doctor's visit in the documentary. She listened closely as they reviewed his drugs and therapy, occasionally offering her two cents. There were also videos of Michael having fun with Tracy and their four children, offering an insight into the family's lives.

The actor commended his family for not allowing his sickness to affect them on a daily basis. "There's no 'Poor baby, I feel your pain; you're a saint among men' when I'm with my family," Michael explained. "That would be the absolute worst thing."

Michael described how his family emerged as strength when he "drank to escape reality."

Michael also said that Tracy and his family were the driving forces behind his decision to seek sobriety in 1992. He said he "drank to disassociate" and "escape" from his Parkinson's disease. However, something snapped after a particularly long night of drinking. "Tracy was meeting my sorry state with indifference," Michael said. "Is this what you're looking for?' she said. 'Do you want to be like this?' "I've never been so terrified in my life."

He described his early sobriety as a "knife fight," and he began pursuing film roles in other areas of the world because he couldn't face things at home.

How seeing his wife suffer made Michael J. Fox take a decision

"Tracy was having a hard time and was really at the end of her rope," Michael explained. "We now have twins. I needed to come home to my family." That's when he "made up [his] mind" to rejoin Spin City on television.

The documentary also included footage from Michael and Tracy's early days together. They met on Family Ties, and Michael recounted the moment he fell in love with her. It happened after they had taken a lunch break and were filming a scene together.

He exclaimed that he was "the most in-love person" when he and Tracy eventually got together, and he continued, "I still am." Tracy was also appreciated by Michael for her candor.

