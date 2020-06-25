  1. Home
Michael Jackson 11th Death Anniversary: Paris Jackson shares UNSEEN footage of her dad as she debuts new music

As the world marks Michael Jackson's 11th Death Anniversary, daughter Paris Jackson also honoured her dad's legacy as she recently debuted new music.
Michael Jackson 11th Death Anniversary: Paris Jackson shares UNSEEN footage of her dad as she debuts new music
It has been 11 long years since King of Pop, Michael Jackson, passed away but his music still lives on. As the world marks the day, daughter Paris Jackson, too, is honouring her dad's legacy as she recently debuted new music as part of The Soundflowers, a duo with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. The couple will be starring in a new reality series titled 'Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn' and a trailer for the same was dropped by the singer. 

In the trailer, fans got to witness some unseen footage of Michael Jackson and daughter Paris from her growing up years. It shows the father- daughter duo bonding over games. Paris also reveals, in the trailer, why as a teen she hid from the paparazzi. "You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human. I was against letting the world in because it wasn’t a choice. I wasn’t ready then. I feel like I’m ready now." 

She also goes on to say how she and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn' started making music together. "When I met Gabe, I immediately just vibed and started making music. I feel like we’re the same level of damaged. Gabe understands the pain I’ve gone through in my life and he’s helped me realise this is what I was born to do.”

Take a look at Michael Jackson and daughter Paris' unseen footage:

Paris and Gabriel's music debut as The Soundflowers includes five songs. As per reports, 22-year-old Paris Jackson wrote the songs when she was 15, inspired by loss, heartbreak and letting go.

