Michael Jackson: California appeals court revives late popstar's sexual abuse lawsuit

Trigger warning: Mention of abuse

In a dramatic legal step, two men who say they were sexually molested as children by the late music icon Michael Jackson have brought back their complaints against him in a California appeals court. The Jackson-owned firms are designated as defendants in the cases and are the focus of the court's ruling.

Holding corporations responsible

Wade Robson and James Safechuck had legitimate claims that the two Jackson-owned companies, MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., should have been held liable for shielding them from the alleged abuse, according to a three-judge panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal. Following their original dismissal, this ruling represents the lawsuits' second resuscitation. The appeals court's verdict contrasts with a previous dismissal by a lower court, which had argued that the corporations cannot be expected to fulfill the role of guardians akin to institutions like the Boy Scouts or a church. However, the higher court's decision maintains that a corporation owned by an alleged perpetrator of child abuse is not exempt from the responsibility to safeguard those vulnerable to harm. The ruling reflects a new perspective on corporate duty in such cases, reshaping the legal landscape surrounding these complex and emotionally charged allegations.

Documentary amplifying claims

Robson and Safechuck garnered widespread attention after their stories were featured in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. The documentary played a significant role in bringing their allegations to the public eye, prompting a reevaluation of the lawsuits and a fresh consideration of the responsibilities held by the Jackson-owned corporations.

Leaving Neverland documentary

The film Leaving Neverland, directed by Dan Reed, explores the psychology of child sexual abuse via the experiences of two regular families who were duped over a period of 20 years. In the film, Wade Robson and James Safechuck describe allegedly inappropriate acts that Michael Jackson allegedly committed against them while they were children, starting in 1988 for Safechuck and 1990 for Robson. Their accounts give detailed descriptions of Jackson's alleged sex practices that allegedly took place at his home, Neverland Ranch, and other locations. They describe being trained to view these behaviors as "romantic" and only understanding their inappropriateness later in life.

