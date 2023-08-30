Michael Jackson kids: How many children did the King of Pop have? Here's everything you need to know

Michael Jackson, the iconic King of Pop, has left a mark on the world with his revolutionary music and electrifying performances. Of course we all know Michael Jackson as the King of Pop, but did you know he was also a loving father to three incredible kids? Let's take a sneak peek into the lives of Prince, Paris, and Bigi – the next generation of the Jackson legacy.

ALSO READ: Top 9 facts about Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson's ex-wife

Prince Jackson, the eldest child of Michael Jackson

Prince Michael Jackson kick-started the Jackson dynasty on February 13, 1997. While his dad was a superstar, Prince had a taste of a regular childhood, thanks to his awesome godparents, Macaulay Culkin and Elizabeth Taylor.

After his dad's passing in 2009, Prince stepped into the limelight with his brother and sister. He even graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a degree in business. But that's not all – he's got a thing for motorcycles and vlogs about his rides. Plus, he's all about spreading positivity, co-founding the charity Heal Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Who is Jaafar Jackson, the man set to play Michael Jackson in the King of Pop’s biopic?

Paris Jackson, the mid kid in Michael Jackson’s family

Meet the fabulous Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson, born on April 3, 1998. Growing up wasn't a walk in the park after losing her dad, but Paris faced her challenges head-on. She's been open about her struggles, and her journey has inspired many. She's not just a survivor, she's also a musician, model, and actress.

Oh, and did we mention she's a total rockstar when it comes to standing up for herself and her beliefs? She recently proved it by facing all the brutal social backlash for not wishing her late dad on his birthdays, and shutting the negativity down.

Paris is also breaking barriers with her music. She's got a knack for folk indie tunes and released her own album, Wilted, in 2020.

ALSO READ: Joseph Fiennes opens up about playing Michael Jackson in Urban Myths; Calls it a 'bad mistake'

Bigi Jackson, the youngest child of Michael Jackson

The youngest of the bunch, Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), is a bit of a mystery. Born in 2002, he's a sci-fi fan and super tight with his big bro Prince. Seriously, these two are like peas in a pod. They even celebrated Bigi's 18th birthday together, how cool is that?

Advertisement

Bigi's got dreams of making a positive impact, just like his dad. He's passionate about climate change and wants to make a real difference in the world. Despite being the quiet one, he's definitely got big plans up his sleeve.

ALSO READ: BTS beats Michael Jackson, Beyonce to have most loyal fans in the world as per survey

Advertisement

There you have it, the lowdown on the next generation of the Jackson legacy. From business to music to making a difference, these kids are carrying the torch with pride, all while staying true to their unique selves.