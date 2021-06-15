Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris still struggling with PTSD from seeing her father scrutinised by media

Paris Jackson recently opened up about her struggles with PTSD, she also credited her condition to seeing her father Michael Jackson suffer through constant media scrutiny.

King of pop Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris recently opened up about still struggling with "standard PTSD" over media scrutiny she witnessed with her father. In a recent chat on Facebook’s Red Table Talk, the singer said that she and her siblings were famous from the moment they were born. "I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included," Paris told Willow in the new episode.

Will Smith’s daughter Willow also knows a thing or two about being in that media spotlight from birth as the daughter of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. It's a rare and exclusive club to be a part of, being the child of a star who shines so bright you grow up in the glow of flashing paparazzi camera bulbs. Offering a more specific example of how it can impact her day-to-day life, Paris said, "I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic."

She revealed that one of the ways she's found to hang on to what privacy she can is by having people sign non-disclosure agreements before they come into her home. Paris said that she's found the most support as a member of the LGBTQ+ community with her brothers. She even noted that Prince joined a club in high school that brings together LGTBQ+ youth and allies. "Not a lot of people can say they have siblings that support them like that," she said.

