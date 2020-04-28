Michael Jackson wanted to buy Marvel Entertainment and play Spider Man in a film?

Was Michael Jackson thinking of buying Marvel Entertainment to play the role of Spider-Man in a movie? Read on to find out.

Back in 1996, Marvel Entertainment filed for bankruptcy and eventually merged with the now-defunct ToyBiz in 1998. It was later acquired by Disney at the cost of $4 billion in 2009. However, according to the latest report, before Disney signed the deal, Michael Jackson wanted to buy the company in collaboration with Stan Lee. According to Taj Jackson, Michael’s nephew, the King of Pop was a movie buff and even wanted to play the role of Spider-Man in a Marvel film, but his attempts to buy the company were shut down.

“He wanted to [buy Marvel] with Stan Lee, and they had been talking and discussing that. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. They were shut down from doing that. I don't know the reasons why, but they were adamantly in the process of doing that," Taj said during an interaction with Popcorned Planet. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2009, Marvel’s legendary comic book writer Stan Lee revealed that Michael wanted to produce and possibly star in the very first Spider-Man movie.

During the interview, Taj admitted that his uncle was a huge marvel fan and always wanted to play the role of Peter Parker. “Besides Spider-Man, he was a huge Marvel fan. He knew all the characters. So it was not only Spider-Man [he wanted to buy]. But yeah, he probably wanted to be Spider-Man [laughs]," he said. Following Michael’s death in 2009, Lee opened up about Jackson wanting feature as the web-swinging superhero. “I'm not sure whether he just wanted to produce it or wanted to play the role. Our conversation never got that far along,” he said.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson sweats it out during the lockdown to stay in shape for 'The Batman'

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×