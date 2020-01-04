Michael Jackson's accusers can now sue his companies as they win the appeal

The two men, who have accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse when they were minors, can now sue the late pop idol's corporate entities, MJJ Productions Inc and MJJ Ventures Inc.

The California 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal on Friday revisited separate lawsuits filed by Wade Robson, 37, and James Safechuck, 41, who were featured in the controversial film, "Leaving Neverland", which detailed the duo's graphic allegations of sexual abuse by Jackson when they lived and traveled with him as children, reports usatoday.com.

"We look forward to sharing the facts of the terrible abuse of Safechuck and Robson with a jury," said the accusers' lead attorney, Vince Finaldi.

However, Howard Weitzman, a lawyer for Jackson's estate, stated: "The Court of Appeal specifically did not address the truth of these false allegations".

"We are confident that both lawsuits will be dismissed and that Michael Jackson will be vindicated once again," Weitzman added.

According to complex.com, Robson filed in 2013 at age 30 and Safechuck filed his lawsuit in 2014 at age 36, but the cases were tossed due to a California law which states that such claims had to be filed before the plaintiff's 26th birthday.

The new California law has extended the statute of limitations, allowing "claims of childhood sexual abuse against third-party nonperpetrators to be filed", up until the victim's 40th birthday, according to legal documents.

Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at age 50.

Credits :IANS

