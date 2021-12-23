Michael Keaton added to the cast list of Batgirl, reportedly will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne

According to a press release made on Warner Bros.' media site that contained a preview of forthcoming films slated to debut in 2022, Michael Keaton has been added to the cast roster for the next Batgirl picture airing on HBO Max. After resurrecting the role for the next Flash film starring Ezra Miller, it seems that Keaton will don the Batsuit once again.

The Batgirl is now in production in Scotland and will follow the legendary DC heroine Barbara Gordon as she plays the role of Batgirl. Leslie Grace has been cast as the titular character alongside Keaton, with J.K Simmons returning his role as Commissioner James Gordon. Brendan Fraser has been hired in the part of the villain Firefly, while Jacob Scipio has been cast in an unnamed role. When it was announced in June 2020 that Keaton will return as the Dark Knight in The Flash, The Hollywood Reporter speculated that he may become a mentor role similar to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - a mentor figure who appears in many projects.

Meanwhile, the first glimpse of Keaton in the Batsuit was shown in October at DC FanDome, an online conference devoted to all things DC. Keaton has had a difficult connection with Batman, distancing himself from the role at various periods over his career. He was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in 2014's Birdman, in which he portrayed an actor who had previously been in superhero films.

The film is set to be released on HBO Max sometime in late 2022.

ALSO READ:The Flash actor Michael Keaton admits not being comic book fan: Had to read script more than three times to go