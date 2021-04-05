Michael Keaton makes SAG Awards history as The Trial of the Chicago 7 wins outstanding cast in motion picture.

The top honour of the SAG Awards evening was taken home by The Trial of the Chicago 7 as the team won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

As another award season inches closer to the end, the Screen Actors Guild honoured the best in acting in TV and film. With only the Oscars and BAFTA left to wrap up the Hollywood awards season this, the excitement is amping up. On Sunday at the 27th SAG Awards 2021, Michael Keaton made a record along with a few others like Minari actress Youn Yuh-jung.

The top honour of the evening was taken home by The Trial of the Chicago 7 as the team won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Aaron Sorkin's drama beat Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari and One Night in Miami. Cast members Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, John Carroll Lynch, Mark Rylance and Alex Sharp won the prestigious SAG award.

From the cast, Michael Keaton made a record as he became the only actor to have this category award thrice now. Keaton earlier won for 2014's Birdman and 2015's Spotlight. This win makes him the only actor to be a part of three winning ensemble films.

The Trial of The Chicago 7 actor Frank Langella who accepted the SAG award on behalf of the cast members, said, "'God give us leaders,' said the Reverend Martin Luther King before he was shot down in cold blood on this very date in 1968. A profound injustice. The trial of the Chicago Seven began 18 months later, ruled by a corrupt judge — me," said Langella who played Judge Julius Hoffman in the film.

Thank you to the cast of @trialofchicago7 for bringing this important story to life. Congratulations! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/fi7v0Fy3e8 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021

He went on to add, "Aaron Sorkin was determined to tell their story, and his loving and respectful direction transformed a group of disparate actors into an ensemble. Reverend King was right, we need leaders to guide us toward hating each other less. We owe a debt of thanks to the voices of the Chicago Seven, and most especially, Aaron Sorkin, our leader whose voice is the soul of this movie. Thank you SAG-AFTRA."

Here's wishing the team of The Trial of the Chicago 7 many congratulations!

