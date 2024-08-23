Michael Keaton Opens Up About Tim Burton's Influence On Marvel and DC Universes' Movies: 'He Changed Everything'

Tim Burton’s influence on the Marvel and DC Universes is hard to dismiss. Michael Keaton thinks that they may have never existed without the iconic director. Keaton, who played Batman in the 1989 superhero film helmed by Burton, reflected on how this filmmaker redefined comic book movies.

Michael Keaton was initially slammed for taking on the Batman role in the film, with over 50,000 comic book fans staging protests against Warner Bros.’ decision at that time. But in a recent GQ interview, the Beetlejuice star credits Burton with having influenced the genre as it was known then.

For example, Burton’s casting choice has been called into question, without which there would be no Marvel and DC universes we know today. Keaton told the magazine, "Tim deserves enormous credit. He changed everything. I can’t necessarily say this, but there’s a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned."

According to what Keaton stated, it was a daring call from Burton, who disregarded many people’s misgivings. Having seen him previously in Clean and Sober, he felt that Keaton had potential as an actor for the vigilante superhero role. Although praised for his portrayal of Bruce Wayne on numerous occasions, Keaton thinks that not enough attention has been given to appreciating the audacity shown by Tim.

Burton noted that he chose Keaton because he had a special sort of presence about him, which included intelligence mixed with menace while being slightly mad too. All these qualities were essential for Batman character. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice director said, "You just look in [Keaton's] eyes, and he seems intelligent, scary, crazy, everything all at once."



Keaton’s portrayal of Batman became iconic despite initial doubt, followed by other actors such as Christian Bale, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson playing the same role later in subsequent films. It was after almost two decades that he returned to play Batman again in The Flash movie released in 2023 and an uncompleted Batgirl project.

Advertisement

Michael Keaton has pride in his role as Batman because he enjoys defying people’s expectations. The Tim Burton-directed masterpiece went on to win the 1990 Oscar for Best Art Direction-Set Decoration.

ALSO READ: ‘You Just Look In His Eyes…’: Tim Burton Reveals Why He Wanted To Cast Michael Keaton As Bruce Wayne In 1989 Batman