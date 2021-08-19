Michael Keaton says he read The Flash script THREE times to understand his Batman's return in the film

Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Batman after over 30 years and the actor in a recent interview mentioned how it took a while for him to wrap his head around how parallel universes work in superhero films. Despite being excited to take on the role, Keaton revealed that he read the script of The Flash three times to truly understand his DCEU return.

Ever since it has been confirmed that Keaton will be reprising his role as Batman in The Flash, fans have been eager to find out more details about the film since it's slated for a 2022 release. In Keaton's recent interview The Hollywood Reporter, the 69-year-old spoke about wearing the Batsuit again and how confused he was about reprising his role as the superhero.

Revealing how confusing parallel universes can be, Keaton told THR, "I had to read it more than three times to go, ‘Wait, how does this work?’. They had to explain that to me several times. By the way, I’m not being arrogant, I hope, about this. I don’t say it like, ‘I’m too groovy.’ I’m stupid. There’s a lot of things I don’t know about. And so, I don’t know, I just kind of figured it out, but this was different."

After multiple script readings, Keaton also mentioned how he realised the concept of Batman has changed and how much more bigger it has gotten since the last time he essayed the character. Adding that because of its cultural significance today, he stated that has more respect for the role and is respectful of getting the honour to play it again.

Keaton has previously essayed the role of the caped crusader in Tim Burton's Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992).

