Michael Keaton talks about 'emotional' Batman return in The Flash movie; TEASES details of his first scene

Michael Keaton is suiting up as Batman after 30 years and while it's an emotional moment for fans, it's even more special for him. In a recent interview with Collider, the 69-year-old actor called reprising his role as the dark knight in The Flash movie, easy but "emotional." Keaton also hinted his first scene to be reminiscent of Tim Burton.

Ever since it was confirmed by Keaton that he will be suiting up as Batman again, fans have been excited to see him take on the role of the caped crusader again. The actor has essayed the role of Batman twice before, first opposite Jack Nicholson's Joker and later in 1992 Batman Returns. With The Flash movie, Michael is revising this role after 30 years and he described slipping back into this role as "weirdly and ironically easy" during his interaction with Collider.

Adding further about it being an "emotional" moment, Keaton hinted at his introductory scene in the film as something big. He said, "Without giving anything away, which I can’t, basically the first shot, not of the entire movie but let’s say the introduction [of Batman], is so good that when we walked on and started talking about a couple of shots and the angles, I went ‘whoa, this is big. This is great.’ I don’t even mean for me. Just the imagery, it’s great. And reminiscent, to some degree, of Tim Burton", via Collider.

With the Burton mention, Keaton seems to have almost teased at his Batman return to be nothing short of epic given how fans have always hailed Tim Burton's 1989 film.

The Flash movie will have Ezra Miller reprising his role as the superhero after Justice League. The film will not only have Keaton's Batman but also Ben Affleck's Batman who has been seen in the past DCEU films including the Snyder Cut, Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

