Michael Keaton in talks to return as Batman in DC’s Ezra Miller starrer The Flash?

Michael Keaton is reportedly in talks to return to the DC Universe to reprise his role as the caped crusader. The actor is in talks to play Batman in Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ The Flash starring Ezra Miller. Keaton played the DC superhero role in Tim Burton’s Batman movies from the 90s. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is currently just discussing the possibility of reprising the role in the movie which will see Justice League’s Miller reprise his role as the super speedy Barry Allen.

Miller’s character was introduced in Batman v Superman and he later starred in Justice League. The film will be directed by ‘It’ filmmaker Andy Muschietti. He was roped in to handle the film after Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa left the project in 2016. Reportedly, the story will take place after Batman Returns and will be based on the 2011 comic Flashpoint which features The Flash travel back in time to save his mother. Meanwhile, after Ben Affleck retired from playing Batman, Robert Pattinson is all set to play the role next. The Pattinson starrer film will be directed by Matt Reeves.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Zack Snyder is working on a longer cut of Justice League to premiere on HBO Max. The speculations also suggest that Henry Cavill may return as Superman in Aquaman and Shazam sequels. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit the movie theatres in October. Keaton’s past credits include Spotlight (2015), The Founder (2016), American Assassin (2017), and Dumbo (2019).

