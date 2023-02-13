Michael Keaton's appearance as Batman in new trailer has left fans starstruck; Here are all the details

DC Universe have created a greater hype over the new Flash movie by revealing both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in the trailer. The trailer has garnered quite a lot of attention from the audience with Flash’s time travel along with the presence of Affleck and Keaton.

Michael Keaton as Batman in new Flash trailer

As soon as the trailer for The Flash was released on YouTube, fans were ecstatic about Michael Keaton’s first look as Batman. One user wrote that they got actual chills when Keaton appeared as the Batman while another wrote about feeling nostalgic for their childhood. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the Flash with Ezra Miller in a dual role, Michael Keaton as Batman, and all the elements of the DC Universe.

According to reports, both Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot were supposed to play cameos in the upcoming Flash movie, but they have been cut in light of the new DCU reboot plans. Even Michael Keaton's appearance as the Batman comes after 20 years in the DC universe. Earlier Keaton’s batman was released in 1989 which was followed by Batman's return in 1992 which were both directed by Tim Burton.