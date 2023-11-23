Michael Mann's Ferrari to headline closing night gala at the Red Sea International Film Festival

The Red Sea International Film Festival (Red Sea IFF) has unveiled its highly anticipated Closing Night Gala for this year, featuring Ferrari, a new biopic directed by Michael Mann. The film stars Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, and Patrick Dempsey. Additionally, the festival has announced the International Spectacular line-up for its third edition, showcasing a diverse selection of films from celebrated directors and international filmmaking icons.

Ferrari

Set in the summer of 1957, behind the spectacle of Formula 1, Ferrari explores the crisis faced by ex-racer Enzo Ferrari. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. The film delves into the intricacies of Enzo's volatile marriage, the loss of their son Dino, and the challenges he faces in acknowledging his son Piero with Lina Lardi. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia, pushing drivers to the edge. Ferrari, with a screenplay by Troy Kennedy Martin, is adapted from the biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine by motorsport journalist Brock Yates and plays in the Red Sea IFF as a

MENA Premiere on Thursday 7 December.

Festival CEO's perspective

Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, expressed great honor in presenting Ferrari as the Closing Night Gala. He emphasized the film's significance, having been supported by the Red Sea International Film Financing, and praised Michael Mann's craftsmanship and empathy for the ambitious genius behind one of the world's most desired works of design. He said, “It is a great honor to announce that our Closing Night Gala will be one of this year’s most anticipated films. 'Ferrari' by legendary director Michael Mann. This exhilarating film has been close to the Festival’s ‘heart’, as it has been supported by our Red Sea International Film Financing."

International spectacular highlights

Kaleem Aftab, Director of International Programming for the Red Sea International Film Festival, described Ferrari as Michael Mann in overdrive, highlighting the film's themes of passion, love, and business. The International Spectacular line-up also includes notable films such as Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, Ava Duvernay's Origin, John Woo's Silent Night, Léa Domenach's Bernadette (The President’s Wife), and Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron. These films promise to offer new perspectives on race, belonging, identity, and family. Kaleem Aftab said, "We are honored to have the work of so many iconic filmmakers, giving us new perspectives on race, belonging, identity and family.”

Other films at the Red Sea International Film Festival: Closing Night Gala

Priscilla

When schoolgirl Priscilla Beaulieu meets rock’n’roll superstar Elvis Presley at a party during his military service in Germany, she is immediately drawn into his private world. He needs an ally in his loneliness; she is thrilled to be the confidant of the idol of her generation. Back in America, she moves into Graceland and sits by the phone so that Elvis can always reach her from Hollywood or wherever he is touring; meanwhile, he is sliding into his addiction to pills. The film is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir.

Origin

Origin by Ava Duvernay, based on Isabel Wilkerson's book, explores the history and dynamics of oppression, making revelatory connections between modern-day America, Nazi Germany, and the Indian caste system. Adapted from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson’s book Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents, which itself had its origins in an article Wilkerson wrote about the murder of Trayvon Martin, it follows the journalist’s deep dive into the history and dynamics of oppression.

The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron by Hayao Miyazaki follows the journey of a young boy searching for his mother in a new world after a talking heron informs him she is still alive.

Silent Night

Silent Night by John Woo, known for his "bullet ballet" and "gun-fu" stylings, presents a gritty revenge tale told entirely through visuals and music. Joel Kinnaman plays a tormented father who witnesses his young son die in the crossfire during a gang fight. While recovering from a wound that has cost him his voice, he makes vengeance his life’s mission, undertaking a punishing training regime before taking on the worst of the city’s criminal underworld on Christmas Eve.

Bernadette (The President’s Wife)

Bernadette (The President’s Wife) by Léa Domenach offers a satirical portrayal of Bernadette Chirac's life as the wife of French president Jacques Chirac. Having worked behind the scenes to push her husband’s career and endured his endless affairs, she thought when he was elected in 1995, she would get the position she deserved. Instead, she found herself pushed to the side because opinion polls showed that the public found her cold and unapproachable. Her revenge was to turn herself into a major media figure, impeccably dressed by Karl Lagerfeld.

Dammi

Dammi by Yann Mounir Demange is a journey through memories and surreal fragments of the present, exploring themes of identity and connection. Returning from the United Kingdom to Paris, city of his birth, a man who used to be known as Mounir (Riz Ahmed) moves through memories of his past and surreal fragments of the present, searching for connection with his estranged father (Yousfi Henine) and a sense of his misplaced Arab identity. On his journey, he meets a French Algerian woman called Hafzia (Souheila Yacoub) whose own persona suggests to him a possible way of being.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Fans of the first Chicken Run will remember how Ginger the plucky hen led her flock to freedom from evil Mrs. Tweedy’s battery farm. Now she has found her life’s dream: a peaceful island sanctuary, far from the dangers of the finger-lickin’ human world, where she and cocky Rocky can raise their chick Molly. Back on the mainland, however, all of chicken-kind faces a new horror: a farm so deceptively alluring that bird-brained poultry flock there voluntarily – only to get the chop.

The Red Sea International Film Festival promises a captivating cinematic experience with the Closing Night Gala featuring Ferrari and the International Spectacular line-up. These films, representing diverse perspectives and storytelling styles, will celebrate their MENA premieres, offering audiences in Jeddah a unique opportunity to engage with some of the most highly anticipated and talked-about films of the year.

