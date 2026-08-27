Michael On OTT: When And Where To Watch Jaafar Jackson Starrer Michael Jackson Biopic Online

Actor Jaafar Jackson’s much-awaited Michael is set to arrive on OTT in India, giving fans a chance to revisit the extraordinary journey of the King of Pop. The OTT release date of Michael Jackson's biopic makes the premiere particularly special as it coincides with Michael Jackson’s birth anniversary. The Antoine Fuqua-directed movie was the biggest-grossing musical film in India.



Michael OTT Release: When and where to watch



Ahead of the digital premiere, JioHotstar shared a special trailer on Instagram for the Michael Jackson fans. The platform captioned the post as, “Every legend has a beginning. This is the beginning of the legend. Celebrate the moves that took over the world, the music that defined generations, and the journey behind it all. Michael streaming 29th August onwards on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. Available in English & Hindi.”

The film explores the formative years of Michael Jackson and his remarkable rise to becoming one of the biggest music icons in the world. Indian audiences will be able to watch Michael in English and Hindi, making the biographical drama accessible to fans across the country. The OTT premiere is being positioned as a tribute to the late singer and his unparalleled contribution to music and pop culture.



About the film Michael



Michael features Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, portraying the legendary singer on screen. The cast also includes Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo. Jaafar’s casting has been one of the most closely watched aspects of the project, with the film focusing on the artist’s journey and the experiences that shaped his extraordinary career. The Michael Jackson biopic will begin streaming on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar from August 29 2026.

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ALSO READ: Michael Box Office Collections: Jackson's biopic adds GOOD Rs 2 crore in 6th weekend, eyes under Rs 85 crore finish in India