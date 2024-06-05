Michael Rosenbaum Alleges That Marvel ‘Cut A Lot Out’ From His Role In Guardians Of The Galaxy; Read DETAILS

Michael Rosenbaum shared that Marvel cut out a lot of actor’s screentime from his sci-fi film Guardians of the Galaxy. Rosenbaum is known to play the character of Martinex in the second and third films of the franchise. The actor claimed that the script for the film had more of Rosebaum’s scenes and would have unveiled some “cool powers” for the audience to see.

The Impastor actor says he does not have any complaints from the director about cutting out his scenes; rather, he is grateful to Gunn for the opportunity.

What did Michael Rosenbaum say to Marvel cutting down his scenes from the sci-fi film?

While being present on the panel of the Nashville Comicon, Rosenbaum shared his insights on portraying the character of Martinex in Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor stated, “The role was supposed to be a lot bigger. They cut a lot out.”

He added, “You were supposed to see... it was written in the script to see Martinex’s powers, which were really cool. But they had so much to talk about in the script that they ended up cutting it out at the end. And there was some other stuff.”

Rosenbaum claimed that though the shooting part was tiring, he had fun working with his fellow co-stars, who went on to become friends with the actor.

The Smallville star shared, “For me, it’s like, I’m working with my friends, I get paid, I’m in a big Marvel movie, life could suck worse, you know what I mean? I’m very grateful.” The actor has known Gunn since 2008, as the duo worked together in the series PG Porn.

Michael Rosenbaum talks about going through the audition process for the Marvel film

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Rosenbaum shared that he previously auditioned for the role of Peter Quill in the franchise's first movie. Furthermore, the actor recalled giving a screentest for Gunn.

He said, “I was nervous as shit. (Laughs.) You’re sitting there with one of your best friends who’s directing a huge movie, who knows your ability, and said, ‘I wanna see your take on Peter Quill.’ Now the pressure’s on. I just had to shut it off … I remember coming up with my own dance for the Star Lord dance scene. I had a great partner; it felt really organic right from the start.”

The role of Quill ultimately landed in the hands of Chris Patt. Rosenbaum later shared that he was not disappointed about not getting the part, as he had not read any of the Guardians comics.

