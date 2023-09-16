‘Michael, what the f--- are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?’: Chris Evans to Michael Cera on reviving 9 year old email chain

The world of 'Scott Pilgrim' is set to return with an exciting animated series. It seems like an unexpected twist of fate involving an old email chain played a part in its resurrection. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bryan Lee O'Malley, the mind behind 'Scott Pilgrim,' recently unveiled the story of an email thread that brought the cast, including Chris Evans and Michael Cera, back into the limelight. Here's a closer look at it, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

The dormant email chain

During the creation of the 2010 film 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,' the principal cast engaged in an email exchange. However, O'Malley reveals that this thread went dormant for nearly a decade, as the movie completed its journey.

ALSO READ: 'Sorry guys, I got that wrong': When Tom Holland shared how he messed up an important shot during Avengers Endgame filming

Michael Cera's memorable response

Unexpectedly, it was Michael Cera who restarted the long-lost email chain. Cera responded to a meme in the thread as if no time had passed. His response triggered a reaction from none other than Chris Evans, who couldn't help but express his disbelief at Cera's response to an email from nine years ago, reigniting their camaraderie. "Chris Evans responded like, 'Michael, what the f--- are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?' And then we all started chatting again," O'Malley said.

The bonds forged during the making of 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' have proven to be enduring, despite all the time that has passed. O'Malley emphasizes the feeling of family among the cast, highlighting their close-knit relationship that has persisted over the past decade-plus. As the animated series 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' prepares to hit screens, fans can anticipate the return of cherished characters, brought to life once again by the original ensemble cast, along with the creative talents of Bryan Lee O'Malley and the show's team.

ALSO READ: 'When it's uncomfortable': When Tom Holland had to remind himself that he's 'luckiest kid alive' to get over discomfort of Spider-Man suit