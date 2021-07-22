Michaela Coel of I May Destroy You fame joins the cast of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther 2 just added another star to its cast and it is popular British actress-writer, Michaela Coel. The Emmy-nominated star for series, I May Destroy You is all set to make her Marvel debut with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever according to Variety. While the details of her character in the film are still unknown, the casting announcement has certainly come as huge news for Coel's fans who have been looking forward to seeing her more after her acclaimed HBO Max series.

Previously, Coel made a brief appearance in another major franchise, Star Wars as she starred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Coel has been more popular for work in Netflix programs Black Mirror and Chewing Gum. Although her biggest work till now includes, I May Destroy You, in which she not only starred in but also wrote, directed, and produced the show.

While not much has been known about Coel's character, speculations suggest that Michaela could be essaying the role of MCU's first mutant and it may possibly be the role of X-Men's Storm. If not for the X-Men introduction, fans are also suspecting that Coel could have been cast as a key figure in the Dora Milaje.

Marvel has been particularly keeping things under the wraps when it comes to Black Panther 2. While speaking about the project, Marvel head Kevin Feige had previously mentioned that making the sequel after Chadwick Boseman's passing has been emotional yet, "everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud", via Variety.

