Micheal Jackson, Stephen Hawking, and David Copperfield are the latest names in Jeffrey Epstein's list: Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse, and sexual assault against minors

Jeffery Epstein’s list of associates is quite long, as the release of new documents suggest. Many celebrities, politicians, and even a member of the Royal Family were all named amongst the many associates of Epstein, even though there were no charges of wrongdoings against them. The documents were all part of the case filed against the sex offender’s collaborator Ghislaine Maxwell by his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

What did the documents reveal?

The report, made public on Wednesday, revealed a lot of names including David Copperfield, who was mentioned a total of six times in the documents. Alleged victim Johanna Sjöberg mentioned him in her deposition and it was mentioned by her that she and another girl had dinner with Copperfield in Epstein’s home. According to the documents, she also alleged that the other girl was probably a high-school aged girl and that Epstein had, "questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls."

The magician was also named as one of Epstein’s associates in an New York Times article from 2019 about Ghislaine Maxwell, even though Maxwell never accused the magician of any misconduct.

An email between Epstein and Maxwell from the unsealed documents also mentioned that he had offered a reward to Giuffre’s family and friends to help prove her allegation of physicist Stephen Hawking participating in an “underage orgy” false.

Late pop-icon Michael Jackson was also mentioned in the documents as it was claimed by Johanna Sjöberg that she had seen him at Epstein’s home. Former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were also mentioned in these documents with a claim that Epstein once told one of his victims that the former likes his girls young.

Who were some of the other names brought up in these documents?

Forty formerly unreleased documents from the case were brought to light on Wednesday with another 250 on the way. There were many celebrity names that made an appearance on the documents, and more are to come. One of these names were Prince Andrew’s as Giuffre’s allegation claimed that she was forced to have sex with the disgraced Royal Family member when she was underage. There were also some other claims in the documents about him, but both the prince and the Buckingham palace have denied any of them being true.

Some of the other people named in the documents were the former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin, AI pioneer Marvin Minsky, modeling scout Jean-Luc Brunel, former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, and former Vice President Al Gore.

There have been many different allegations made, even though some of these names and most of the other A-list celebrity names were only mentioned as being in the same circle of Epstein and socializing him. There was a lot of speculation online about which high-profile names were going to make it to the list. It is said that there are a total of 170 people on all these documents and only a fraction of the names were released Wednesday. As more documents come out, more names will also keep making appearances.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with sexual assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

