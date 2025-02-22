Micheal Jackson's Accusers Open Up About 'Pushback and Adversity' They've Had to Face in New Documentary; DEETS
Wade Robson and James Safechuck revisit their allegations and the public’s reaction in a follow-up to Leaving Neverland.
Six years after Leaving Neverland sparked global controversy, Wade Robson and James Safechuck are once again stepping into the spotlight. The two men, who have accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse, will share their experiences and the aftermath of coming forward in a new documentary, Surviving Michael Jackson.
Set to air on March 18 on the U.K.’s Channel 4, the hourlong sequel will explore how Robson and Safechuck have navigated the intense public response since their allegations first aired in HBO’s 2019 documentary. Directed by Dan Reed, who helmed Leaving Neverland, the follow-up aims to provide insight into their ongoing struggles and legal battles.
Unlike its predecessor, Surviving Michael Jackson will not involve HBO. The network was sued by Jackson’s estate for $100 million in 2019 over claims that the original documentary violated a non-disparagement clause from a 1992 concert film agreement. That case was sent to arbitration and remained unresolved as of September 2024.
Robson and Safechuck have both spoken candidly about the difficulties of coming forward as adults. When Leaving Neverland premiered, Robson described the experience as “therapeutic,” despite facing significant backlash. Over the past decade, the two have pursued civil lawsuits in an attempt to seek justice.
Jackson’s estate has consistently denied all allegations, maintaining his innocence. While multiple accusations surfaced both before and after his 2009 death, the pop icon was never convicted of any crime.
As Surviving Michael Jackson prepares to air, the documentary is expected to reignite debates surrounding the accusations, Jackson’s legacy, and the impact of speaking out against powerful figures. For Robson and Safechuck, the film represents another chapter in their quest to share their truth.