Michele Morrone expresses disappointment after paparazzi leak his full frontal nude pics from '365 Days' sets

Michele Morrone recently opened up about his naked photos which were leaked moments ago from the sets of the 365 Days sequel. Scroll down to see what he said.

Earlier today, actor Michele Morrone gave paparazzi a lot to work with when the media caught a glimpse of him shooting the sequel to 365 DNI (which translates to 365 Days in English). In pictures obtained by Just Jared, the lead of the series was pictured shirtless onset before stripping totally down for an erotic shower scene. Now, the actor is speaking his mind about the leaked pics.

Taking to Instagram, the actor expressed his disappointment and said: "As an actor your life becomes public. But, as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, and I'm a huge fan of privacy." Continuing his statement, he said: "It is never ok to invade someone's privacy and it's very disrespectful." "What happened is a big offence to me," he added.

In his post, he also went on to thank his fans, friends and members of his team who helped take down the photos from online portals. "I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally." "I really appreciate what you've all done guys... as always, Thank you... I love you!!" he concluded.

Earlier this month, Michele had fans thinking he was homosexual when he shared a pool selfie with his 365 Days co-star. He then cleared the air on IG about the rumour and said: “This morning, I woke up with my team calling me and saying, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of articles…saying that you came out,’ because of the picture I took with Simone.” He continued, “He became a very good friend of mine, we’re like brothers. We’re shooting a movie together. Guys, it was just a picture. Nothing more.” “And by the way…I’m a very big supporter of the LGBT community. But we’re just talking about a normal picture. I didn’t come out,” Michele added.

