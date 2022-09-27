Michele Morrone responds to Khloe Kardashian dating rumours following their cosy moment in Milan
Michele Morrone's reps reveal the actor thought Khloe Kardashian was "very nice" during their first meet in Milan.
365 Days star Michele Morrone and Khloe Kardashian set the internet ablaze with their dating rumours as the duo were spotted posing for a cosy snap together at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan Fashion Week. The photo and video that captured the duo sharing a cosy moment went viral on social media in no time as fans began to ship them together.
While Khloe did not respond to the dating rumours that surged after her viral moment with Morrone, the Italian actor's reps recently released a statement about the same clarifying that there's nothing going on between the two. As reported by TMZ, Michele's reps released a statement that said, "Khloe and Michele met for the first time when they were both in attendance this weekend at Kim Kardashian‘s fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana."
Speaking about Morrone and Kardashian's interaction, the statement further added, Michele apparently thought Khloe was "very nice" but there’s nothing further about their relationship. The rumours of Michele and Khloe dating began after they were spotted chatting while sitting next to each other as Kim Kardashian debuted her Ciao Kim collection at the Dolce & Gabbana show. on Saturday.
In the meantime, Khloe Kardashian recently welcomed her second baby with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogacy and the little one recently made an appearance on The Kardashians' Season 2 premiere. Following the release of the first episode, Khloe shared an emotional social media message revealing how scared she was about facing backlash online but was moved by the supportive fan messages.
