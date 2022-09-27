Michele Morrone responds to Khloe Kardashian dating rumours following their cosy moment in Milan

365 Days star Michele Morrone and Khloe Kardashian set the internet ablaze with their dating rumours as the duo were spotted posing for a cosy snap together at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan Fashion Week. The photo and video that captured the duo sharing a cosy moment went viral on social media in no time as fans began to ship them together.

While Khloe did not respond to the dating rumours that surged after her viral moment with Morrone, the Italian actor's reps recently released a statement about the same clarifying that there's nothing going on between the two. As reported by TMZ, Michele's reps released a statement that said, "Khloe and Michele met for the first time when they were both in attendance this weekend at Kim Kardashian‘s fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana."