Michelle Buteau Slams Dave Chappelle's Controversial Jokes In Netflix Stand-Up: 'It’s Dangerous'

Comedian Michelle Buteau called out Dave Chappelle's long history of transphobic jokes in her latest Netflix special, Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind. Buteau slammed Chappelle's remarks targeting the harm and danger such jokes cause.

Her special premiered Tuesday and took on Chappelle directly, pointing to his transphobic comments in the 2021 special The Closer. Buteau, who is famed for having bold humor, pressed the point that comedians don't have to single out marginalized groups.

She stated that jokes shouldn't denigrate an entire group of people but insisted that comedy has to be funny and responsible. In fact, she told her audience to pass along a message to Chappelle, surmising that he may not know what he's doing.

Buteau said, "We can tell jokes and stories and not disparage a whole community. We can do that. We can make it funny, we just have to work at it. So if you guys ever run into Dave Chappelle, can you let him know that s---? I don’t think he know that s---."

She made sure to mention Chappelle is indeed a well-regarded comedian and called him the GOAT, i.e., the Greatest Of All Time. However, she also clarified that what he said about the trans community wasn't funny, nor was it harmless. It's dangerous to make money from making people unsafe, she pointed out.

"Dave, it’s not funny. It’s dangerous. Make it funny," she quipped.

In concluding her remarks, Buteau expressed, "I can’t believe someone would make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel unsafe. That is so wild to me. I wanna make millions and millions of dollars by making people feel safe, seen, secure, heard, and entertained. That is my goal."

Dave Chappelle's previous comments about the trans community, particularly in The Closer, have been a major controversy, including employee walkouts and protests from Netflix employees. However, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos protected Chappelle by likening his comedy to artistic freedom.

