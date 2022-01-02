Michelle Obama and her 'boo' Barack Obama set couple goals as they welcome New Year in style; PIC

Michelle Obama and her 'boo' Barrack Obama are giving us major couple goals this New Year! The former President and the former First Lady of the United States of America took to Instagram to share a cool pic while welcoming 2022 in style. Michelle penned a heartfelt note for their supporters in the caption alongside.

"Happy New Year from me and my boo!" she penned as the photo showed the duo in their fancy sunglasses with '2022' written on them. In the stunning photo, Michelle can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit with a beautiful jacket designed in black, golden and white. Barack Obama has donned a casual shirt to welcome the New Year.

Taking to the caption, Michelle Obama wished her followers on New Year. She penned a sweet note which read, "Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health." Fans took to the comments section to laud the couple and wish them on the occasion as well. "my favorite President," one fan wrote. Another fan said, "Well show out then Forever First Lady!!!" One other fan commented, "It's the boo part for me."

Take a look at Michelle Obama's post below:

On their Anniversary, Michelle had shared a throwback photo with Barack Obama as she wished him on social media. "How it started vs. how it’s going...Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!" the politician had penned.

What do you think of this cool photo from Michelle and Barack Obama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

