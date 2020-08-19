  1. Home
Michelle Obama describes Donald Trump’s administration as ‘total chaos’; Says he lacks empathy

In a recent chat with US citizens, Michelle Obama got candid about the upcoming US presidential elections and shared her thoughts on who should be the upcoming US president.
The 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday took a dramatic turn when Michelle Obama delivered a profound keynote speech emphasizing the importance of making a change in the upcoming election and reiterating why Donald Trump is not the right choice for the nation. According to Michelle, the current administration under Trump displays "chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and racism in America. The former first lady also explained that Americans needed to "vote for Joe Biden in numbers that cannot be ignored."

 

"Over the past four years, a lot of people have asked me, 'When others are going so low, does going high still really work?'" she said. "My answer: going high is the only thing that works because when we go low when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanizing others, we just become part of the ugly noise that's drowning out everything else. We degrade ourselves. We degrade the very causes for which we fight." 

 

Check out her full speech below:

 

However, Obama stressed that "going high" doesn't mean we should put a smile on our faces and accept everything as it is; it means standing against hatred and facing the "cold hard truths," like understanding why Trump is the wrong president for the country. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head," she said. "He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is." 

 

While she admitted Biden may not be perfect, as no candidate or president is, she insisted that he has the ability to grow and learn, making him the only choice in this election for the possibility of progress in America. "If we want to survive, we've got to find a way to live together and work together across our differences," she said. 

 

