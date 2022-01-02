Michelle Obama remembers Betty White with sweet photo of Obamas’ late family dog Bo; Hopes they meet in heaven

Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently paid tribute to the late Betty White who passed away on December 31st, the author and activist shared a sweet memory to honour the veteran. The picture Michelle posted on Instagram showed White smiling with "first dog" of the White House Bo, who died in May, 2021. Alongside the sweet and nostalgic photo, former FLOTUS wrote: "Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her. There was no one quite like her, and Barack and I join so many who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven."

If you didn't know, the Hollywood veteran and Golden Girls alum passed away on Friday at age 99, just days before marking her milestone 100 birthday on January 17. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again," her agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine after her passing.

Betty passed away at 9:30 pm in her home, after the news hit, many celebrities like Mrs. Obama paid tribute to the icon over the weekend. US President Joe Biden took to Twitter and wrote: "Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She's a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year's Eve."

