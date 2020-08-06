Michelle Obama reveals she’s suffering from depression amidst quarantine & the BLM movement: It is exhausting

In the latest episode of her podcast, former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed that she has been suffering from low-grade depression amidst the pandemic and the current climate in the US due to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama just opened up about her mental health in a new episode on her podcast, admitting that she’s suffering from low-grade depression as a result of quarantine. The 56-year-old former First Lady got candid with her fans about what she’s personally been going through. “There have been periods throughout this quarantine where I just have felt too low. I’ve gone through those emotional highs and lows that I think everybody feels where you just don’t feel yourself,” she shared.

“Sometimes, there’s been a week or so where I had to surrender to that and not be so hard on myself… It is unusual and it is a direct result of just being out of the body, out of mind. Spiritually, these are not fulfilling times.” Michelle went on, explaining that some of her depression is due to the social unrest in the country.

“Seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out is dispiriting. So I’ve had to kind of give myself that, those days, those moments,” she added. “Part of this depression is also a result of, what we’re seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest, that has plagued this country, since its birth.”

Michelle continued, “Waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to, yet another, story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting. It has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life in a while.”

