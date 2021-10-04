Michelle Obama sends love to Barack Obama with a throwback photo as they complete 29 years of marriage

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama have truly been the couple lovers look up to for inspiration! The Obamas are celebrating their 29th anniversary, and the former First Lady of the United States of America took to her social media platform to wish her husband Barack with a lovely throwback picture of the two.

Actually, Michelle's post has a twist! She posted a collage of their present-day picture with an old picture comparing the two snaps. "How it started vs. how it's going," she penned. The picture on the top shows the Obamas from when they were very young, as the two embraced each other in hugs sitting on a blue couch. The picture at the bottom shows the Obamas now, who are 29 years strong. The couple's pose has remained the same, but they have definitely matured and grown alongside each other, and that's the most endearing part of the collage.

It is noteworthy how they've remained together for these 29 years, and that's why the collage makes more sense. "Happy Anniversary, Barack - love you!" she wrote while adding a 'kiss' emoji and a 'heart' emoji right next to her sentence. The Obamas tied the knot on October 3, 1992, and have two daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20.

Take a look at Michelle Obama's post:

Last year, the Obamas had wished each other on their anniversary while encouraging their social media followers to vote as the 2020 Presidential elections were going on in the United States of America between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. They had thanked their well-wishers for thinking of them on their anniversary and had urged them to utilize their voting power. However, this year, Michelle kept it simple and wished her husband with adorable pictures of the duo.

ALSO READ: Michelle Obama REVEALS one thing she learned in her marriage with Barack Obama: It takes lot of work & honesty