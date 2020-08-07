Michelle Obama shares an update on her mental health after revealing she’s depressed: I’m doing just fine

Former First Lady Michelle Obama assured wellwishers that she is doing absolutely fine post discussing her low-grade depression on her podcast. Michelle shared this update on Instagram, thanking fans for checking in on her. Read her full statement below.

After the former First Lady of the United States got candid about experiencing low-grade depression on her podcast, she further spoke out on social media to clarify that it’s nothing to worry about. Michelle is doing okay and addressed fans after her recent confession saying: “I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week’s podcast. First things first — I’m doing just fine. There’s no reason to worry about me.”

“Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us — the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds. I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us — that we all should just feel OK all the time — that just doesn’t feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling. I hope you’re listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that’s coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it. And to all of you who’ve reached out—thank you. I hope you’re also reaching out to all those you’re closest with, not just with a text, but maybe with a call or a video chat. Don’t be afraid to offer them a shoulder to lean on, or to ask for one yourself. Love you all.”

The news comes in the wake of Michelle’s earlier statement about her mental health. On her podcast, the former First Lady said: “There have been periods throughout this quarantine where I just have felt too low. I’ve gone through those emotional highs and lows that I think everybody feels where you just don’t feel yourself,” she shared. “Sometimes, there’s been a week or so where I had to surrender to that and not be so hard on myself… It is unusual and it is a direct result of just being out of the body, out of mind. Spiritually, these are not fulfilling times.” Michelle went on, explaining that some of her depression is due to the social unrest in the country.

