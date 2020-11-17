Michelle Obama throws shade at Donald Trump for claiming election fraud: Democracy is bigger than ego

Michelle Obama recently recalled Barack Obama’s presidential transition into Donald Trump’s presidency, and took a dig at current President Trump for attempting to change the results of the 2020 US election.

Michelle Obama recently looked back on her husband Barack Obama‘s peaceful transition of power to Donald Trump after the 2016 election amid the current president’s attempts to change the results of the 2020 election. For the unversed, Trump continues to claim that he won the election, even though the election has been called for Joe Biden. “This week, I’ve been reflecting a lot on where I was four years ago. Hilary Clinton had just been dealt a tough loss by a far closer margin than the one we’ve seen this year. I was hurt and disappointed—but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won,” Michelle wrote on Instagram on Monday (November 16).

She continued: “The American people had spoken. And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do. So my husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power—one of the hallmarks of American democracy. We invited the folks from the president-elect’s team into our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we’d learned over the past eight years.”

She added, “I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me. Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside. So I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had—from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House.”

Michelle concluded, “I knew in my heart it was the right thing to do—because our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego. Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party. To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger. This isn’t a game. So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honour the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history.”

