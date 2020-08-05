Michelle Obama wishes ‘favourite guy’ Barack Obama on his 59th birthday: Here's to all the adventures to come

Former first lady Michelle Obama wished husband and former President Barack Obama on his 59th birthday with the most adorable throwback picture on Instagram. Scroll down to read what she said.

Michelle Obama is showering her husband with love on his 59th birthday. On Aug. 4, the former first lady and host of The Michelle Obama Podcast posted an adorable throwback photo with their daughters on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my favourite guy. Here's to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come." she wrote alongside the photo with Malia and Sasha, who are now 22 and 19 years old, respectively.

It's been an eventful week for the Obama family, as Michelle's new podcast officially launched on July 29, with none other than her husband as her first guest. The power couple discussed everything from their love story to the importance of community organizing and even their daughters. "More than anything, what it would be is that they're living in a country that respects everybody and looks after everybody, celebrates and sees everybody," Barack said on the podcast. "Because we know that if we're not around, but those girls are in a society like that, they'll be fine."

Michelle Obama added, "when in doubt, rely on hope," but she also shared her fears about the future. "The only thing that worries me... I hear I think too many young people who question whether voting, whether politics is worth it," she said. Barack Obama agreed: "The danger for this generation is that they become too deeply cynical in government. Not understanding that all governments are us, collectively, making decisions together."

The Michelle Obama Podcast expects to hold candid and personal conversations focusing on a variety of topics concerning women’s health, marriage and the benefits of mentorship. The nine-episode series will include several guests such as talk-show host Conan O’Brien and Valerie Jarrett, businesswoman and former senior advisor to Barack Obama.

