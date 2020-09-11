Michelle Rodriguez CONFIRMS Fast & Furious 9 starrer is heading to space: Nobody was supposed to know that

While Ludacris teased but didn't confirm earlier that Fast & Furious was heading to space, Michelle Rodriguez confirmed the news instead in a recent interview exclaiming that nobody was supposed to know that. Read below to know more about what the 42-year-old actress had to share on the same.

If COVID-19 hadn't taken place, Fast & Furious 9 would have been amongst the many movies to have already released in 2020. However, such was not the reality and hence, the team had to delay the release date to next year. While fan-favourites like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and even Sung Kang return for the ninth instalment, the Justin Lin directorial also marks the entry of John Cena as Dom's (Diesel) antagonist brother Jakob.

When it comes to F9's storyline, Ludacris had recently teased but not confirmed that the movie was heading to space. However, Rodriguez confirmed the space news instead when she appeared for an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. When Michelle was asked if she was heading to space in F9 like Ludacris, the 42-year-old actress confessed, "Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that," via Just Jared.

Rodriguez added that she's not lucky enough to hit space but they did get a female writer while also showing a lot of love. Thanks to Lin, Michelle feels that they were able to find a little more attention and love for the girls in F9 and she is really hopeful that it shows in the final product.

Explaining her necessity to have a female writer was just really more about candour for Rodriguez as she thought that a lot of the boys just always one dimensionalised all the females. "... Like with me, 'Oh yeah, the Michelle Letty character. She's always like, you know, alpha and angry and ready to kick some ass. So like, let's just make her angry every time she's on-screen' and it just doesn’t work. It’s not natural. And I think that you need a female voice to understand that," Michelle reasoned with Jess Cagle.

Meanwhile, Fast & Furious 9 is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

