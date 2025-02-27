Michelle Trachtenberg and Jay Cohen’s Relationship Timeline: Exploring Their Dating History Amid Actress’ Death

Michelle Trachtenberg was dating talent agent and producer Jay Cohen until her tragic demise on February 26 in her New York City apartment at the age of 39. Although the exact cause of her death is unknown, sources told The Post that the Gossip Girl actress recently underwent a liver transplant surgery.

According to People magazine, the actress was first romantically linked with Cohen in 2020. Check out the complete dating timeline below:

October 2020

The couple officially confirmed their relationship status to US Weekly. The pair met when Trachtenberg was one of his clients. He worked for the Gersh Agency which signed the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress in 2014.

July 2021

Cohen made their relationship Instagram official with an adorable selfie. The talent agent who seemingly celebrated the 4th of July with the Ice Princess actress wrote, “#fireworks are every day with this one!!” in the caption.

According to his bio, Cohen is a partner and the head of film finance and distribution at Gersh. He self-financed and produced the 1994 film Swimming with Sharks and served as an executive producer in the movie’s series adaptation.

February 2023

When Trachtenberg and Cohen celebrated Valentine’s Day together, the latter posted a sweet mirror selfie of them on his Instagram. The latter actress also shared a rare picture with her boyfriend on social media. “My Valentine,” both captioned their respective posts.

Advertisement

March 2024

The EuroTrip actress took to Instagram to wish Cohen on his birthday. She jokingly thanked him for putting up with her. The post included a picture of the pair dressed as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde for Halloween. In the spooky picture, they were decked in scary makeup and prosthetics.

February 2025

This was the last post on Trachtenberg’s Instagram that was dedicated to her boyfriend. Reposting the same Halloween picture she shared a Valentine’s Day with for Cohen. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who sits still long enough for me to paint his face,” she captioned the post.