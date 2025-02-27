Michelle Trachtenberg Appeared 'Less and Less Like Herself' Over the Past Few Months? Neighbors Give Their Account of the Gossip Girl Actress

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Michelle Trachtenberg's sudden passing has left many shocked. As her family and the industry continue to mourn the actress' loss, her neighbors are giving their heart-touching accounts of the artist. Trachtenberg lived in her NYC apartment near Columbus Circle, and according to the people around her, they had nothing but good experiences with the star.

Talking to Us Weekly, Rafael Williams, who lived a floor above the former child actress said "Michelle always seemed happy," adding, "I never noticed anything off about her at all." While Williams admits he "didn’t know her personally," but Michelle Trachtenberg "always made a point to say hi in the elevator." While he hoped that her family is "okay," Rafael admits Michelle's passing came as a shock to him. He said, "She didn’t seem to have a problem in the world."

Another neighbor, Ariana Rodriguez, shared the same sentiment, calling the 39-year-old a "great neighbor." She appreciated that the star always "smiled at everyone in the hallways." She continued, "I’m so sad that I won’t be seeing her anymore in the building. She always said hi to me." And while everyone had nothing but good things to say about Buffy The Vampire Slayer Alum, Ariana noted that from the last few months, her appearance changed drastically. She revealed, Michelle looked "less and less like herself in the last few months," calling her "svelte."

Rodriguez wasn't the only one to notice the difference, some of her fans had pointed out that the actress looked thinner, with the whites of her eyes looking yellow back in 2024, but Trachtenberg had reiterated that she was "happy and healthy."

As per a source who had a chat with ABC News, they had revealed that the Gossip Girl star had recently gone through a liver transplant, which has led to speculations that she might've experienced some complications after the surgery. However, there has been no statement from the family or police regarding the cause of her death.