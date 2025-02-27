Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters And More Remember Their Late Co-star

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Michelle Trachtenberg, who tragically died at the age of 39, truly left an unforgettable imprint on the minds of her fans and the people who she worked with. Now, her former co-stars from Buffy the Vampire Slayer have shared posts in remembrance of the iconic late actress.

Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg on the show, paid an emotional tribute to Trachtenberg, who wowed the audience with her role as Willow Summers, on Instagram.

Hannigan shared a carousel post, which included pictures where both of them posed alongside one another and she also added photos that appeared to be stills, where both of them are present in the frame.

She wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends.”

James Marsters, who portrayed the role of Spike, shared a post on Instagram as well, where he added a selfie with the late star. The actor wrote a lengthy emotional caption where he expressed that his heart was "heavy.”

The performer continued, “We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her.”

Advertisement

He also wrote, “My heart goes out to her family, who are good people and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time.Godspeed Michelle. You are missed.”

Stars including Emma Caulfield and David Boreanaz, who played Anya Jenkins and Angel, respectively, also remembered the actress by sharing Instagram stories. Check them out below

Nicholas Brendan, who played Xander Harris, shared a video on Facebook. In that, he reportedly talked about not seeing the actress much after the show, but when they worked with each other, she was “just like a beam of light.”