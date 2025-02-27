Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Ex-Boyfriend Shawn Ashmore Remembers Actor With Heartfelt Post; ‘She Was An Incredible…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In the tragic piece of news today, actress Michelle Trachtenberg has reportedly passed away at the age of 39. Now, her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Ashmore, has taken to social media to share a remembrance post for the late star.

On his Instagram handle, Ashmore attached an old picture of the two, they can be seen posing on the red carpet alongside one another.

The actor penned as he expressed being very “sad to hear about” The Circuits star’s death. He added, “She was an incredible person and I will always remember the years we spent together fondly. She was loving, quirky and would never pass up a law and order SVU marathon :).”

The actor further penned, “My condolences to her mother Lana and sister Irene! This is an incredible loss!”

Many of her fans shared supportive comments, mentioning how incredibly sad it was that she passed away at such a young age. A person wrote, “So young rest in peace beautiful soul.” Another individual commented, “Heartbreaking. I loved her sense of humor. It was wicked just like mine. We had many many fun times - all of us together. RIP sweet Michelle. Gone too soon.”

For the unversed, the former couple dated in the early 2000s– from 2004 to 2006, per E! News.

As per the outlet’s article, the actress was found unresponsive in her apartment by the New York police after they responded to a 911 call on February 26. At the scene, she was later pronounced dead by EMS.

Many fans of the actress are grieving her death on various social media platforms as they remember the ways she shaped their childhoods by starring in many iconic ventures.