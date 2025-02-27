Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Ex-Boyfriend Zane Carney Recalls His 'First Love' Story Remembering Late Actress

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Michelle Trachtenberg was paid a remembrance by her ex, Zane Carney. The guitarist took to social media, recalling the good old days and also expressing his shock over the death of the Gossip Girl star.

Taking to Instagram, Carney posted an old photo of himself and Trachtenberg, along with two other kids, and detailed how he first met his crush, who soon also became his girlfriend.

Zane Carney stated that he starred on Dave's World from 1993 until 1997, which was way before he picked up his guitar. Then adding that he had already developed a huge crush on the late actress, watching her on Harriet the Spy, the musician also added that he had bought all the merchandise and rewatched the series’s episodes on VHS.

Then one fine day, he got a call and was told that Michelle Trachtenberg would be the guest star on the next episode of Dave’s World. Expressing that he was super nervous when he saw the actress for the first time, Carney also added how his mother played a great move, showing childhood photos of Carney to Michelle’s mother.

Soon the two became “boyfriend and girlfriend.”

“Michelle was my first love,” the Driving in Circles artist stated. Calling her “a unique treasure of a soul,” the actor added that Michelle will be missed forever.

As per PEOPLE, the NYPD had reported officers responding to a 911 call on February 26, following which Michelle Trachtenberg was pronounced dead.