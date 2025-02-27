Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Gossip Girl Actress Celebrated Valentine's Day With Boyfriend Jay Cohen Before Untimely Death At 39
Michelle Trachtenberg had shared a picture with her boyfriend on this year's Valentine’s day. The actress shared this sweet post days before her death.
Michelle Trachtenberg celebrated this year’s Valentine’s Day before her passing. The highly acclaimed actress had posted a picture with her boyfriend, Jay Cohen, on social media, offering a glimpse into their beloved relationship.
Earlier this month, while the world was celebrating the day of love, Michelle uploaded a picture of herself and Jay with their faces painted on Instagram. The couple was even seen wearing costumes, dressed as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
In this special post, the Gossip Girl actress wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who sits still long enough for me to paint his face.”
The relationship between Trachtenberg and Jay, who is a partner at the Gersh Talent Agency, first came to light in 2023. That year, the late actress made their relationship Instagram official by sharing another Valentine’s Day selfie with him.
The following year, the Ice Princess actress uploaded a birthday post for Jay Cohen, featuring the same photo of the two dressed as Jekyll and Hyde. This time, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who puts up with me @jaymcohen.”
Back in 2023, Jay too had shared an adorable mirror selfie on Valentine’s Day. Moreover, it is crucial to know that both Jay and Michelle Trachtenberg had been avoiding the spotlight throughout their relationship.
The publicist of Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress confirmed her death on February 26, 2025, also asking the followers of the actress to spare privacy to her family.