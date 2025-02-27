Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Gossip Girl Co-Stars Ed Westwick And Chace Crawford Pay Tribute To ‘One Of A Kind' Actor
Read below the heartfelt remembrance posts that late actress Michelle Trachenbergs’s former co-stars have penned in her memory.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Michelle Trachtenberg’s passing was nothing less of a shocker. This unexpected death has truly got many people sharing tribute posts online about the actress and her former Gossip Girl co-stars Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford also happened to be one of them.
Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on the show, took to his Instagram account and shared a tribute story dedicated to the late star, who portrayed Georgina Sparks in the venture.
In his story, the actor shared a picture of Trachtenberg and penned, “So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg." He further added, “Sending prayers.” Check it out below.
Crawford, who portrayed the role of Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl also took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post. In it, he added three pictures, posing alongside the late star.
In the first and second ones, he and Trachtenberg can be seen candidly posing while capturing a selfie. The last photo appeared to be an old picture, where both of them seem to be posing playfully. The Boys star appears to have a fake pregnant belly, while the actress is seen caressing it.
Crawford penned, “Michelle was one of a kind. I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you.”
For the unversed, Trachtenberg, who was just 39 years old, was found unresponsive in her apartment by the New York police after they responded to a 911 call on February 26. At the scene, she was later pronounced dead by EMS, per E! News.
