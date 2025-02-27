Michelle Trachtenberg Death: What Was Her Net Worth and Who Was Her Boyfriend Jay Cohen?
Michelle Trachtenberg recently passed away at the age of 39. The death of the Gossip Girl actress was a great loss to the Hollywood film industry. Read on to learn her net worth and more.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
The actress widely loved for her many roles from Gossip Girl to Buffy the Vampire Slayer recently passed away. Michelle Trachtenberg was only 39 at the time of her death.
While the death has shocked a lot of her followers, reports suggest that the authorities are not treating her death as suspicious. Per recent reports, the actress was discovered by her mother around 8 am on Wednesday, at One Columbus Place, near South Central Park.
Further reports also suggest that she had recently undergone a liver transplant.
Coming to the net worth of the late actress, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Michelle Trachtenberg had an estimated net worth of $7 million in the year 2024. The actress’s wealth stems from her decade-long acting career.
The star first stepped into the limelight through commercials. Her later well-appreciated roles included Harriet the Spy, which was released in 1996, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 2000 to 2003. She also starred in Gossip Girl, a series that aired from 2007 to 2012.
Trachtenberg was in a relationship with Jay Cohen, a talent agent. According to reports, the couple first connected in October 2020 and had occasionally shared glimpses of their time together online.
In March 2024, the late actress gave Jay Cohen a birthday shoutout on Instagram.
Michelle Trachtenberg passed away on February 26, 2025.
Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Inside Her Final Days of Illness and Emotional Struggles