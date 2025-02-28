Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39: Gossip Girl Star's Cause of Death Ruled 'Undetermined' Due to Intervention From Family

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Michelle Trachtenberg's sudden death has left the whole industry grieving for the actress. As her close friends and family mourn her untimely demise, many were also left wondering what led to the Gossip Girl star's death. Now as things are unfolding, from the looks of it, the reason for her passing might not come to light any time soon.

As per the New York City Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to People Magazine that the 39-year-old's cause of death has been ruled "undetermined." The family of the actress as reportedly against the autopsy and only permitted an external exam of Michelle Trachtenberg's body.

Michelle was found unresponsive by her mom, Lana in her NYC apartment near Columbus Circle. According to multiple reports, there has been no foul play suspected in her death.

The news of the former child actress passing has led to many celebs and people paying heartfelt tributes to her life and legacy. One of them is Sarah Michelle Geller. The lead of Buffy the Vampire Slayer worked with Trachtenberg for several years, the two played sisters on-screen, which helped the duo become close friends in real life.

The actress posted carousel of images; from stills from Buffy to BTS shananigans they were involved in. She heartbreakingly wrote in the caption, "Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live...for you."

People who are acquainted with the show would know that Geller's caption is a twist on a famous quote from Season 5 of Buffy.